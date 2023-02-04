Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Beau Hossler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even-par for the round.

Hossler missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hossler's his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.