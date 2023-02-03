9-over 81 by Austin Smotherman in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 149th at 9 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Smotherman's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Smotherman's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 5 over for the round.

At the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Smotherman at 4 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Smotherman's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman tee shot went 114 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 60 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 8 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 9 over for the round.