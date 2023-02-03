Austin Eckroat shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Eckroat hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

Eckroat his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Eckroat hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

Eckroat hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Eckroat chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.