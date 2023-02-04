Austin Cook shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 165 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.