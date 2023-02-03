Augusto Núñez finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Augusto Núñez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Núñez hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

Núñez got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Núñez hit an approach shot from 199 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Núñez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Núñez to even for the round.

Núñez tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Núñez to 1 over for the round.