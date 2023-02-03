Andrew Putnam putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Andrew Putnam hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Andrew Putnam had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Andrew Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Putnam's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.