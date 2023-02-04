Andrew Novak shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Novak hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Novak chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Novak's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Novak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Novak's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Novak hit his 249 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Novak had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.