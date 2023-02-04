Andrew Landry putts well but delivers a 4-over 24 second round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Andrew Landry hit 2 of 5 fairways and 1 of 6 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day in 155th at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Andrew Landry got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Andrew Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Landry tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.