Anders Albertson finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Anders Albertson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Albertson finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Albertson got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Albertson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Albertson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Albertson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Albertson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first. This moved Albertson to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Albertson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.