Adam Schenk shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Adam Schenk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.