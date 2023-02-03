Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 57th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Long hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 2 under for the round.