Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 28th at 4 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 9 under; Hank Lebioda, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett, and Keith Mitchell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Seamus Power, Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings, Ryan Moore, and Eric Cole are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Baddeley had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Baddeley's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.