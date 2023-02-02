Zecheng Dou shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Zecheng Dou hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Dou had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Dou hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to even-par for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dou to 2 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Dou's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Dou chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.