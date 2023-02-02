  • Zecheng Dou shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Zecheng Dou makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Zecheng Dou gets nice birdie putt to drop at AT&T Pebble Beach

