Will Gordon shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 404-yard par-4 third, Gordon chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gordon's 176 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gordon had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Gordon's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 8 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to 7 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Gordon's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.