Wesley Bryan shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bryan had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Bryan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Bryan hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bryan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Bryan's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Bryan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bryan to 3 over for the round.