Trey Mullinax shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Mullinax at 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Mullinax had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

Mullinax tee shot went 139 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 2 under for the round.