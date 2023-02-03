Trevor Werbylo shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Trevor Werbylo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Werbylo had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Werbylo's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Werbylo missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Werbylo to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Werbylo hit a tee shot 107 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 4 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Werbylo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.