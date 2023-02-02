Tommy Gainey shoots 8-over 80 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tommy Gainey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 154th at 8 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gainey's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 4 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Gainey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Gainey missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Gainey to 2 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 8 over for the round.