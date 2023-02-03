Tom Johnson shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Johnson took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's tee shot went 141 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 33 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Johnson hit his tee shot 266 yards to the native area on the 543-yard par-5 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.