Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Hoge hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoge's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.