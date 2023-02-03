Taylor Moore shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Moore's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore tee shot went 131 yards to the right rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 under for the round.