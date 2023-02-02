Tano Goya shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tano Goya hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Goya's 100 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Goya chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 16th, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Goya had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Goya had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.