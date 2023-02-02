Sung Kang shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 390-yard par-4 11th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kang's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 404-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Kang's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.