Sean O'Hair shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sean O'Hair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, O'Hair had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, O'Hair missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, O'Hair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, O'Hair got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing O'Hair to 3 under for the round.