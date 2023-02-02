  • Scott Stallings shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

