Scott Stallings shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Stallings chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 504-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Stallings chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stallings's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.