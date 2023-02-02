Scott Harrington posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scott Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Harrington finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, Scott Harrington missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Scott Harrington to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harrington had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.