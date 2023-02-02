Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kodaira's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kodaira had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green fifth, Kodaira suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kodaira's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kodaira's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Kodaira had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to 3 under for the round.