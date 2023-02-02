Sam Stevens shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sam Stevens hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Stevens's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stevens hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 2 under for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Stevens sank his approach shot from 106 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Stevens had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 4 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Stevens hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stevens hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Stevens to 6 under for the round.

At the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Stevens got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stevens to 4 under for the round.