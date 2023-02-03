S.Y. Noh shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

S.Y. Noh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Noh had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Noh's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even-par for the round.