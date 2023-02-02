-
Ryan Armour rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 02, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour makes birdie on No. 7 at AT&T Pebble Beach
In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Armour finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Ryan Armour got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 second, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Armour hit his 204 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
