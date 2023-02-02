  • Ryan Armour rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Armour makes birdie on No. 7 at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.