Ryan Armour rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Armour finished his day tied for 61st at 1 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Ryan Armour got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Armour hit his 204 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.