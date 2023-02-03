Russell Knox shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Knox had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Knox's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Knox's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Knox at 5 under for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Knox had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 under for the round.