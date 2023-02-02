Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Shelton hit his 131 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to even for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.