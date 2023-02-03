RJ Manke shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RJ Manke hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Manke finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Manke chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Manke to 1 under for the round.

At the 543-yard par-5 18th, Manke's his second shot went 180 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 168 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Manke tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Manke to 1 over for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Manke's tee shot went 121 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.