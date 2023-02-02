Richy Werenski shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Werenski's 98 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Werenski had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

Werenski his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 4 under for the round.