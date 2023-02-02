Paul Haley II shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Paul Haley II hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Haley II's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Haley II hit his 75 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Haley II's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Haley II's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 under for the round.