Nick Watney shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Watney's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Watney's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.