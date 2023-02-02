Nick Hardy shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Hardy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hardy's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 14th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Hardy had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hardy hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hardy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Hardy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hardy to 4 under for the round.