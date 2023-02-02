Nate Lashley shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nate Lashley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Lashley had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 404-yard par-4 third, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lashley's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

Lashley his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a double bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.