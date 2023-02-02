Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the par-5 sixth, Gligic chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic hit a tee shot 108 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gligic's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Gligic had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gligic's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

Gligic's tee shot went 267 yards to the native area and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic tee shot went 145 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even-par for the day.