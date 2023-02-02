-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 02, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on No. 7 at AT&T Pebble Beach
In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew NeSmith makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
