Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit a tee shot 109 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.