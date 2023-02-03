Luke Donald putts well in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Luke Donald hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donald finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Luke Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Donald had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.