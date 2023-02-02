Kyle Westmoreland posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kyle Westmoreland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 404-yard par-4 third hole, Kyle Westmoreland had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kyle Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Westmoreland missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Westmoreland's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Westmoreland had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 4 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Westmoreland's his second shot went 82 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 5 under for the round.