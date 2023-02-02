Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Stanley's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Stanley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stanley's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Stanley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 13th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Stanley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.