Kevin Yu shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Yu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 13th hole, Yu had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Yu hit an approach shot from 266 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 second, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 5 under for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 4 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Yu chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 106-yard par-3 seventh green, Yu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Yu at 5 under for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 4 under for the round.