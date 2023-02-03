Kevin Tway shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 130th at 3 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Tway's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Tway hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 14th. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 second, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's tee shot went 112 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Tway chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.