Kelly Kraft finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 504-yard par-4 ninth, Kraft went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.