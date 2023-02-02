Justin Rose shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Justin Rose hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Rose hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, Rose missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 3 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Rose got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 3 under for the round.