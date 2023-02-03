  • Justin Lower shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Lower makes birdie on No. 18 at AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the opening round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.