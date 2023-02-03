Justin Lower shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 390-yard par-4 11th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Lower's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower had a fantastic chip-in on the 195-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Lower got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to even for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's tee shot went 121 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.