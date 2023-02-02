Jonas Blixt putts himself to an even-par first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jonas Blixt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 second hole, Jonas Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonas Blixt to 1 under for the round.

Blixt hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 sixth, Blixt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Blixt's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 13th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 14th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

Blixt had a fantastic chip-in on the 178-yard par-3 17th. His his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.