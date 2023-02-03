Jimmy Walker shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 79th at even par; Hank Lebioda is in 1st at 8 under; Kurt Kitayama, Harry Hall, and Chad Ramey are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Eric Cole, Martin Trainer, and Aaron Baddeley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fifth, Walker's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 sixth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Walker hit a tee shot 111 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Walker's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Walker's tee shot went 145 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.